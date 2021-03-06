JUST IN: Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash

RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter has been tasked to a serious motorcycle crash south of Mackay. Photo: RACQ CQ Rescue

RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter has been tasked to a serious motorcycle crash south of Mackay. Photo: RACQ CQ Rescue

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition with multiple injuries following a crash south of Mackay.

The rescue chopper is on the way.

Paramedics were called to Cape Palmerston National Park at 11.17am Saturday.

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition following a crash at Cape Palmerston on Saturday

At this stage it is unknown what caused the crash.

A rider is being assessed and treated for head, chest, stomach and leg injuries.

#CapePalmerstonNationalPark - Paramedics are treating one patient in a serious condition following a motorcycle incident at Cape Palmerston National Park at 11.17am. The rescue helicopter has been tasked. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) March 6, 2021

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed RACQ CQ Rescue had been called to help the seriously injured rider.

More to come.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons