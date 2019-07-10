Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CCTV cameras capture petty theft at Coffs restaurant.
CCTV cameras capture petty theft at Coffs restaurant. Contributed
Crime

'Just sad': Man filmed stealing mirrors in bizarre break-in

Jasmine Minhas
by
10th Jul 2019 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOCAL restaurant owner could only describe it as "just sad" after his CCTV cameras captured the moment a thief broke into the building - and took off with two mirrors.

Guru's owner Bhaskar Samnath said the petty theft, which has since been reported to police, took place at the Park Ave restaurant over the weekend.

The footage reveals a man wearing a backpack walk in through a rear door, before pulling his hood up and leaving the scene carrying the two wall mirrors.

Luckily, little damage was left behind.

CCTV cameras capture petty theft at Coffs restaurant.
CCTV cameras capture petty theft at Coffs restaurant. Contributed

Mr Samnath shared the CCTV images after the Advocate reported there have been a number of break-ins and thefts from cars in Park Beach, Boambee and Toormina areas recently.

As the holiday period has begun, local police have been pro-active in warning locals to particularly lock up their cars.

Locals are advised to try to park in well-lit areas, ensure valuables are stored out of sight, close windows and lock doors.

If you have any information on thefts or break-ins in the area, contact local police on 66910799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

break in coffs harbour theft
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Backyard drug set-up takes man to court

    premium_icon Backyard drug set-up takes man to court

    Crime A Cannnovale man has found out DIY is not an option when it comes to accessing ilicit drugs.

    How seagulls could make us all sick

    premium_icon How seagulls could make us all sick

    Health Seagulls may be threatening more than your fish and chips

    More than 2000 people expected at Cannonvale fete

    premium_icon More than 2000 people expected at Cannonvale fete

    Whats On Find out what will be on offer at the Cannonvale State School Fete.