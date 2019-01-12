Just watering for a mate

A man was fined after he was caught watering his friend's 71 cannabis plants.

A MAN who was caught looking after a friend's 71 cannabis plants at Palm Grove has been fined $3500.

Jack Thomas Adams, 31, of Strathdickie, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing dangerous drugs exceeding schedule 3.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court police found 71 cannabis plants inside and outside a Palm Grove house - including six large ones on the front balcony and seven large ones at the back - when they searched it on November 5 last year.

Inside was a "grow room” with lights and fans on timers, Mr Beamish said.

He also told the court numerous containers and jars containing 706.9 grams of drying cannabis was found inside the house.

Mr Beamish said police also seized four security cameras from the property, and while reviewing the footage from November 1 to 5, saw that Adams went to the property each day and fed animals there as well as entering the grow room with a watering can.

He also opened jars and put parts of their contents into clipseal bags, Mr Beamish said.

The court heard on November 8, police saw Adams driving along Galbraith Park Drive in Cannon Valley.

When they pulled him over police found less than one gram of green plant material in the cup holder, Mr Beamish said. Adams' solicitor Steven Hayles said his client had been asked by a friend to look after the property and animals while she was away, however "he knew full well there would be cannabis plants and he would be looking after them”.

Mr Hayles urged magistrate Ron Muirhead to fine Adams or put him on probation.

"While the offences are of a serious nature, he was not the principal offender,” Mr Hayles said.

"It was a misguided attempt to help out a person who he regarded was a friend at the time.”

Adams was fined $3500, but a conviction was not recorded.