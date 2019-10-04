Just when you thought season couldn’t get any worse

James Segeyaro has been suspended for failing a drug test. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

James Segeyaro has been suspended for failing a drug test. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

BRONCOS coach Anthony Seibold must be hoping Santa is kind this Christmas.

Last night's revelation about James Segeyaro is the final kick in the guts for a Broncos club left to lament one of the most harrowing seasons in the club's history.

The proud club has never before encountered a doping scandal in its decorated 31-year history.

Segeyaro's positive test will no doubt start toxic whispers about what goes on at Red Hill but there is one certainty - the Broncos do not have a doping culture.

There will be no systemic uncovering of the doping sagas that engulfed Cronulla in the NRL and Essendon in the AFL during the darkest days in Australian sport seven years ago.

But this, in rugby league grand final week, is a cautionary tale for all NRL stars.

The disappointment for NRL chiefs is that every positive drug test will pick away at the ugly Cronulla Sharks doping scab they wish would finally heal.

The code is not rife with doping offenders but a few players have fallen foul of ASADA testers.

The first major case was in 1998 when NSW Origin prop Rodney Howe copped a 22-match ban for testing positive to stanozolol. Two decades on, Segeyaro has fallen foul of ASADA.

The New Year can't come quickly enough for Seibold and the Broncos.

