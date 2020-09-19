Legal powerhouse Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died, with the American losing her battle to cancer.

Legal powerhouse Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died, with the American losing her battle to cancer.

Legal powerhouse Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died, losing her battle to cancer at the age of 87.

The Supreme Court announced the American's death, saying the cause was complications from cancer.

"Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died this evening surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer," Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said.

Architect of the legal fight for women's rights in the 1970s, Ginsburg subsequently served 27 years on the nation's highest court, becoming its most prominent member.

She was only the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice John Roberts said the United States of America had lost a "jurist of historic stature".

"We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague," he said in a statement.

"Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her -- a tireless and resolute champion of justice."

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was had surgery for early stage lung cancer in late 2018. Picture: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Just days before her death, as her strength waned, Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

Ginsburg had become a prominent figure for the court's liberal wing, outspoken about issues such as gender equality, immigrants and rights for the disabled Americans.

She had battled cancer for more than a decade.

Originally published as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies