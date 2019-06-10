Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Singer Justin Bieber has challenged actor Tom Cruise to a fight.
Singer Justin Bieber has challenged actor Tom Cruise to a fight. DEAN LEWINS
Celebrity

Bieber challenges Cruise to fight

by Edmunde DeMarche
10th Jun 2019 9:30 PM

Justin Bieber on Sunday challenged Tom Cruise to a fight in "the octagon" and appeared to try to provoke the actor, saying if he did not accept he would "never live it down."

The tweet went viral and fighter Conor McGregor announced that his company would host the fight.

McGregor also appeared to take a shot at Cruise and said the fight would only go on if he's "man enough to accept this challenge."

The Mission Impossible star did not comment on the posts, but it appeared that many on social media believe Cruise would dispatch the Baby singer with ease.

Odds Shark, a source for online handicapping, said, "We don't like your odds, Justin."

Bobby Nash, an MMA fighter called out the singer, "You're calling out a 56 year old man lol."

 

Most people thought the 56-year-old would wipe the floor with his young challenger. Picture: Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Most people thought the 56-year-old would wipe the floor with his young challenger. Picture: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

 

 

Cruise stands at 5ft 7in and weighs 77 kilograms. He is famous for doing most of his own stunts and maintaining an enviable physique. He appears ready and willing to fight on screen and often does so while falling from a plane.

Bieber reportedly has two inches on Cruise but weighs just 66kg, according to reports.

"I would love to see this exhibition," Diego Sanchez, an MMA fighter posted.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.

celebrity hollywood justin bieber tom cruise

Top Stories

    Pollies call on state to kick in for Hamilton Plains

    premium_icon Pollies call on state to kick in for Hamilton Plains

    Politics Is the notorious Whitsundays road on Labor's State Budget radar? George and Costo weigh in!

    FRANTIC: Volunteers to the rescue

    premium_icon FRANTIC: Volunteers to the rescue

    News It was a 'frantic' 12 hours for the Volunteer Marine Rescue.

    MOVIE NIGHT: A Star is Born screening in Prossie

    MOVIE NIGHT: A Star is Born screening in Prossie

    Whats On Find out where you can catch this award winning movie on Friday.

    DRINK DRIVING: P-plater blows twice the legal limit

    premium_icon DRINK DRIVING: P-plater blows twice the legal limit

    Crime P-plater faces court for drink driving.