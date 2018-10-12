Menu
Justin Bieber’s public meltdown

by Staff writer
12th Oct 2018 12:46 PM

JUSTIN Bieber appeared emotional while out with him rumoured wife, Hailey Baldwin.

The couple were photographed in Beverly Hills where Bieber, 24, placed his hands over his face as Baldwin, 21, looked on concerned as they sat in a car.

The public meltdown came a day after Bieber's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez was reportedly admitted to a psychiatric facility.

The newlyweds were spotted sitting in a large black Range Rover together with the 21-year-old Tommy Hilfiger model in the driver's seat.

A day earlier, Bieber had been seen looking dishevelled, and was consoled by friends, as he left church in Los Angeles.

He had also been seen looking distressed in the street outside his home barefoot and wearing a white bathrobe.

It came as TMZ reported that Bieber's ex, Gomez, had been hospitalised after having an "emotional breakdown" and complications from her kidney transplant.

The gossip site reported that Gomez, 26, sought treatment in early September at Cedars-Sinai, and was re-admitted to a hospital late last week due a low blood cell count and "downward emotional spiral", which included ripping out her IV drips.

Last month, Gomez announced she was taking a break from social media because of "negative comments".

Meantime, it has been reported that Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot in a civil ceremony recently, though the couple has not confirmed if they are, in fact, married.

justin bieber meltdown selena gomez social media

