Bieber ‘secretly marries’ Baldwin

SINGER Justin Bieber is reportedly a married man.

People magazine reports that the pair, who got engaged in July, tied the knot in front of a judge in New York City.

"They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone," a source close to the couple told the site.

However, shortly after reports surfaced the pair had married at the Manhattan courthouse, Baldwin tweeted "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!"

TMZ reported that the 24-year-old singer and the 21-year-old supermodel will also have a ceremony in Canada next week in front of a small group of people.

They were supposedly married a day after they were spotted at a marriage license courthouse in photos obtained by TMZ.

Bieber's mum, Pattie Mallette, seemed to hint at their nuptials in a tweet.

"Love is unconditional," she wrote.

Bieber and Baldwin became engaged on July 7 after having dated on and off in 2015 and 2016.

Singer Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez in 2010. Picture: Supplied

The news came as a shock as Bieber had only just split from his childhood sweetheart, Selena Gomez months earlier.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Picture: Instagram

Baldwin is the daughter of actor, Stephen Baldwin and the niece of Alec Baldwin.

She told Stellar magazine she was "beyond excited" about getting married.

She said she tries to block out negative criticism of her relationship.

"I don't think it's affected me really. I have learned to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life," she said.