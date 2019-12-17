Menu
Queensland Police Service. Pic. Matthew Sullivan, logox
Crime

Juvenile ‘rams’ cop car and evades capture

Aden Stokes
17th Dec 2019 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:47 AM
A POLICE car was rammed last night after police attempted to intercept a juvenile offender on Moores Creek Rd, Rockhampton.

About 1.30am, police noticed the car on Moores Creek Rd and activated light and sirens.

The driver, believed to be a juvenile, then allegedly evaded police before reversing into their car and driving away.

The car was then last seen travelling south on Denison St.

Police found the vehicle a short time later on Kent St, it is not clear whether someone is in custody for the offences.

