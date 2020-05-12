Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car stolen from Dirranbandi has been located in St George.
A car stolen from Dirranbandi has been located in St George.
News

Juvenile responsible for car theft, damaged vehicle

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
12th May 2020 5:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Stealing from cars

ST GEORGE police and CIB are investigating the unlawful entry of several vehicles on Friday, May 8. The vehicles were located on a Victoria St property and had been left unsecured at the time. Police located two juveniles nearby who have been dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act. Investigations are continuing.

Located stolen car

A JUVENILE has been dealt with after a vehicle stolen from Dirranbandi on May 6 has been located damaged. The car located on Whyenbah Rd, St George at 9.30am Friday, May 8. The Toyota Hilux had been stolen from a Jane St, Dirranbandi address before being located damaged. A 13-year-old juvenile has been dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act. Police are continuing to investigate the theft and are seeking assistance from the community to assist with this investigation. Anyone who observed this vehicle in the local area or have dashcam footage of this vehicle between May 6 and 8 are requested to contact Dirranbandi or St George police.

Evading police

A 41-YEAR-old St George man was charged with evading police after a ford utility failed to stop during an intercept on May 5.

The driver was also charged with dangerous driving as a result of the incident.

He will appear in the St George Magistrates Court on June 16.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Light at the end of the tunnel getting closer

        premium_icon Light at the end of the tunnel getting closer

        News With restrictions easing on Saturday as Stage 1 of the government’s plan commences, some businesses will benefit and others won’t.

        Bowen man drags woman by hair 'like a dog' in violent attack

        premium_icon Bowen man drags woman by hair 'like a dog' in violent attack

        News Dragging a woman through the house by her hair because he didn’t like the chicken...

        Mackay highway gets $50m safety upgrade boost

        premium_icon Mackay highway gets $50m safety upgrade boost

        Politics The major overhaul is set to support dozens of jobs in the region.

        CRIME: Eased virus measures welcome but still to be policed

        premium_icon CRIME: Eased virus measures welcome but still to be policed

        Crime Alleged drink-drivers have also been on the top of crime for Bowen Police