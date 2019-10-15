Menu
K-Pop star’s body found in home

by The Sun
15th Oct 2019 5:36 AM

K-Pop star Sulli was found dead on Monday aged 25.

Police said her manager went to her home in Seongnam, near Seoul, at 3:20pm local time when he couldn't contact her, The Sun reports.

The singing superstar, real name Choi Jin-ri, was a former child actor who became famous after joining girl group f (x) aged 14.

But she was forced to retire four years ago after suffering horrific online abuse.

She quit the band in 2015, apparently to focus on acting, and starred in a number of hit Koreans TV shows and films.

She resumed her music career in 2018 after a three-year break.

Her first solo album, Goblin, was launched in June this year.

Sulli had almost six million followers on Instagram and sparked controversy in conservative South Korea with her outspoken views on feminism and for refusing to wear a bra.

She had also appeared on a television program in which K-pop stars discussed their experiences with malevolent online comments

The singer, said to have been suffering with depression, had opened up about feelings of anxiety and "social phobia" last year.

She said in an interview: "I've had panic disorder ever since I was young.

"There were times when close people… Some of my closest friends have left me. People hurt me, so everything fell apart.

"I didn't feel like I had anyone on my side or anyone who could understand me. So that's why I completely fell apart."

Shocked fans flooded her Instagram page with tributes today.

South Korean pop star and actor Sulli poses during the K-Beauty Close-Up event in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: AP
SM Entertainment, Sulli's agency, said her death was "very hard to believe and sorrowful."

Police are investigating the cause of death and are working on the assumption she took her own life, reports the BBC.

She was good friends with K-pop star Jonghyun, who took his own life aged 27 two years ago.

 

 

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

