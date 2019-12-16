Kennerley's phone call after shocking 'slut-shaming' moment

Kerri-Anne Kennerley phoned Antoinette Latouff, who she has been accused of “slut-shaming” live on air on Studio 10, it’s been revealed.

Kerri-Anne Kennerley phoned the female colleague she was accused of "slut-shaming" live on air to apologise for her comments, a Network 10 spokesperson has revealed.

On Friday morning, 10 daily Senior Reporter Antoinette Latouff appeared on the morning show for a segment on "Millennial Speak" during which the panellists debated whether words such as "woke" and "salty" should be added to the dictionary.

Towards the end of the segment, Kennerley was explaining that she prefers calling people directly on the phone rather than texting when she suddenly looked at Ms Latouff's legs and said, "Did you forget your pants today?"

Studio 10 co-hosts Natarsha Belling and Joe Hildebrand were visibly shocked by the question, and Ms Latouff laughed awkwardly before explaining, "It's a playsuit".

Look at Natarsha and Joe’s faces.

"A playsuit?" Kennerley repeated.

Angela Bishop came to Ms Latouff's defence and said, "And she looks unbelievable!"

Kennerley, who had only learnt the term 'thirsty' (which means horny) earlier in the segment, then said about Ms Latouff, "And she's gonna be thirsty".

Belling then suddenly ended the segment.

The clip soon went viral on social media, and as anger grew, it can now be revealed that Kennerley called Latouff to apologise.

"Kerri-Anne called Antoinette over the weekend and apologised for her comment. She reiterated her comment was not intended to cause offence. They had a respectful conversation and Antoinette accepted her apology," a Network 10 spokesperson told news.com.au today.

Since the segment aired, Kennerley has been slammed on social media with one fan writing on Studio 10's Facebook page: "Maybe KAK should look up the words 'I'm sorry' and apologise to her co-host for that unnecessary comment. It was nasty".

Another fan wrote: "KAK was so rude".

Why is Kerri-Anne Kennerley slut shaming her colleague here on @Studio10au? @antoinette_news deserves an apology Kerri-Anne needs to finally be put in the bin where she belongs. pic.twitter.com/JQCfxwZtLh — Clementine Ford 🧟‍♀️ (@clementine_ford) December 14, 2019

Like, @antoinette_news fully got slut-shamed by #KAK on live national television and very much this is a sentence I did not think I would be saying on this fine Saturday afternoon but here we are. — Jan Fran (@Jan__Fran) December 14, 2019

Like, imagine being asked ON LIVE TV (or anywhere TBH) by a colleague whether you forgot your pants and then having them suggest you're "thirsty" How is that okay? @Studio10au @antoinette_news. Damn, i would feel so humiliated! — Jan Fran (@Jan__Fran) December 14, 2019

Asking your colleague if she “forgot her pants” on live television is disgraceful. @antoinette_news deserves much, much better from KAK (and so does everyone else).



An apology is needed at the absolute bare minimum. — Alex Bruce-Smith (@alexbrucesmith) December 14, 2019

Kennerley's comments on Friday are the latest in a string of controversial statements she has made on Studio 10 this year.

When discussing climate change protesters on the show in October, she suggested motorists should "use them as a speed bump".

A Channel 10 spokesman later said Kennerley's comments were said "in jest".

In January, Kennerley clashed on air with Yumi Stynes as they discussed the "Invasion Day protests, with Stynes saying to Kennerley, "every time you open your mouth you're sounding racist".