Kalkarindji crash victims flown to hospital

TWO people have been flown to Royal Darwin Hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Kalkarindji early this morning.

St John Ambulance Territory duty manager Craig Garraway said at about 12.45am today they were alerted to an incident involving a car that crashed into a power pole with three people inside.

He said two of the occupants were believed to be seriously injured and had to be flown to Royal Darwin Hospital by Careflight.

In a separate incident at about 1.35am yesterday, two men were seriously injured in a motorbike crash in Wulagi and also had to be rushed to RDH.

Duty manager Garraway said both men were believed to not be wearing helmets at the time of the crash and sustained critical head and spinal injuries.

"It's been quite a busy few days, paramedics have received more than 1,000 triple-0 call since Monday," he said.

"Paramedics responded to multiple crashes over the weekend including a motor vehicle accident in Acacia Hills at 9.33am yesterday morning where a man had to be taken to hospital and at 2pm there was a two-vehicle crash in Palmerston where a female was taken to RDH. On Saturday there was also a single vehicle rollover on Gunn Point Rd which resulted in minor injuries."