Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
KANGAROO INFERNO: Car ignites after hitting roo

Jack Evans
4th Mar 2020 9:39 AM | Updated: 10:15 AM
Queensland Ambulance Services were called to a bizarre incident last night as a car collided with a kangaroo and burst into flames near St Lawrence, north of Rockhampton.

Queensland Ambulance Services were tasked to assess two patients after their vehicle reportedly collided with a kangaroo before igniting on the Bruce Highway and Waverley Creek at 7.20pm.

Neither patient required transport to hospital.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire crews were tasked to the blaze but were told they no longer needed while en route as the inferno had finished.

Crews returned home without attending the scene.

