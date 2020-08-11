Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Pets & Animals

Check out this video of kangaroos fighting in the snow

by Jack Gramenz
11th Aug 2020 2:08 PM

Two kangaroos have been filmed fighting while heavy snow falls in a video shared to Facebook.

The roos squared up for a solid two minutes on Sunday while kookaburras heckled in the background.

The video was captured at Mount Jerrong, west of Sydney.

"Nothing beats a good kanga fight when there's nothing on the tele," KangaWomba Lodge owner Wendy Lindsay wrote on her post sharing the video.

The kangaroos duked it out for more than two minutes. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay
The kangaroos duked it out for more than two minutes. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay

 

It’s not clear which kangaroo emerged as the winner. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay
It’s not clear which kangaroo emerged as the winner. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay

RELATED: Stray dog adopted as car company mascot

RELATED: Woman in hospital after whale encounter

"We see a lot of the kangaroos fighting, but to see them in the snow like that, it was pretty amazing," Wendy told 7 News.

"It's nice to have that little bit of magic happening."

It's not clear what the kangaroos were fighting about but the native marsupials are prolific boxers, often duking it out for dominance, mates, and perhaps even fun.

 

Originally published as Kangaroos have huge fight in the snow

wild life

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged with trespass after threatening to ‘bash’ police

        Premium Content Man charged with trespass after threatening to ‘bash’ police

        Crime Police say he was aggressive towards officers after they arrested the driver of the car he was travelling in.

        Sunshine a welcome change for day four of racing

        Premium Content Sunshine a welcome change for day four of racing

        Water Sports Airlie Beach Race Week is well under way with hot competition for top spots on the...

        Exhilarating game as race for top four continues

        Premium Content Exhilarating game as race for top four continues

        Sport It was neck and neck between two players who battled it out on the board.

        Livestream 30 matches right here

        Premium Content Livestream 30 matches right here

        Sport Basketball, rugby league, soccer, water polo among huge line-up