Rapper and songwriter Kanye West has declared he is running for President of the United States. Picture: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
News

Kanye West: ‘I am running for president’

5th Jul 2020 11:33 AM

Rapper and songwriter Kanye West has declared he is running for President of the United States.

The self-proclaimed "greatest artist of all time" posted a tweet this morning declaring his intention to run for the top job.

He completed the tweet with an American flag emoji, and the hashtag #2020VISION.

West immediately received a positive response from Elon Musk, who said: "You have my full support!"

This isn't the first time the American rapper has pledged a run for the White House.

In November last year, he made headlines after publicly announcing he would run for President in 2024.

Over the past year, the singer has leaned much more into politics, having had a handful of widely-publicised meetings with President Donald Trump.

At the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, he announced onstage that he would be running for President, leading many to wonder whether he would run the following year.

