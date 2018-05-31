Karate kids shine at junior championships

Action from the mat of the All Australian Kyokushin Junior and Colts Karate Championships held in the Whitsundays at the weekend.

THE All Australian Kyokushin Junior and Colts Karate Championships came to Cannonvale on Saturday and local fighters made a great showing against competitors from all over the country.

Shihan Wayne Hinschen of the Proserpine Kyokushin dojo said he was proud of the Whitsunday competitors representing the Cannonvale, Proserpine and Hamilton Island dojos.

He said the standard of competition was very high and "great technique, fighting spirit and friendship was observed throughout the day”.

Hinschen thanked the referees, officials, marshals, helpers and Dr Martin Carr for providing medical services.

"Without all their hard work and support the tournament would not be possible,” he said.

"Thanks to parents for getting your children to training each week, for travelling to tournaments and supporting them in their karate journey.”

Results female

Under-7s: 1st Ellah Evans, 2nd Amelia Wooler. Under 8-9: Kadie Dixon, 2nd Tayla McIntosh, 3rd Carys Evans.

8 Kyu: 1st Danica Chapman, 2nd Katie Bennett, 3rd Summer Johns.

10-11yrs lightweight: 1st Kayla Milliken, 2nd Keeley Dixon, 3rd Lilly Butcher

Middleweight: 1st Zahra Laurans-Wall, 2nd Emma Smith, 3rd Olivia Murphy

12-13yrs lightweight: White-7th Kyu 1st Tayla Ziviani, 2nd Zara Keelar, 3rd Bonnie Syme

Lightweight: 6th Kyu + 1st Jemima Salt, 2nd Preis Boileau, 3rd Velvet Heatley

Middleweight: 1st Penny Farrell, 2nd Ruby Beatty

14-15yrs: Lightweight 1st Jada Harrison, 2nd Emily Buenamente

Competitors prepare for the All Australian Kyokushin Junior and Colts Karate Championships held in the Whitsundays at the weekend.

Male

7 yrs & under lightweight: 1st Oliver Schulz, 2nd Fergus King, 3rd Bailey Wickham.

Middleweight: 1st Brock Childs, 2nd Cooper Reilly, 3rd Hunter Playford.

8-9 yrs Lightweight: 1st Kade Harrison, 2nd Rufas King, 3rd Jake Johns.

Middleweight: 1st Dylan Aalbersberg, 2nd Zac Willebrands, 3rd Cooper Kennedy

Heavyweight: 1st Sam Wilson, 2nd Samuel Martin, 3rd Samual Wooler.

10-11yrs featherweight: 1st Hayden Milliken, 2nd Lachlan LeBrasse, 3rd Alex Glenn.

Lightweight: 1st Nate Harrison, 2nd Lachlan Carr.

Middleweight: 1st Sean Taylor, 2nd Matthey Heatley, 3rd Foxx La Monica.

Heavyweight White: 8th Kyu 1st Liam Couper, 2nd Blake Cowley, 3rd Joshua Martin

Heavyweight 7th Kyu & above 1st Max Reilly, 2nd Niall Tomas, 3rd Ryan Emerson

12-13 yrs lightweight: 1st Ryan Taylor, 2nd Jacob Stevenson.

Middleweight White-7th Kyu 1st Reon Grant-Iramu, 2nd Jaydn Riddell

Middleweight: 6th Kyu & above 1st Maxime Laurans-Wall, 2nd Jonathan Heatley, 3rd Jaxon Tulk.

14-15 yrs lightweight: 6th Kyu & above 1st Rhys Gravelle, 2nd Max Thomson, 3rd Liam Tomas.

Middleweight: 6th Kyu & above 1st Cullen DiMattina, 2nd Ryan Stephens, 3rd Joseph Muscat

Heavyweight 1st Aiden Payet, 2nd Nicholas Ward-Grodd

16-17 yrs: 1st Sebastian Heatley, 2nd Jack Wilson.

Fighting Spirit Female: Emilijia Spasouska

Fighting Spirit Male: Marley Boileau

Technical Excellence Female: Pries Boileau

Technical Excellence Male: Foxx LaMonica