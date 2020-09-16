Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TV

Kardashians reportedly clashed over money

by Oli Coleman, New York Post
16th Sep 2020 7:32 AM

 

Members of the Kardashian clan were divided over whether to end the family's iconic reality show, according to the New York Post.

Sources say that there were two camps - with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner on one side, and Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick on the other.

"Some of them needed the money more than others," an insider told the publication.

According to sources, Kylie, Kendall and Kim were all in favour of axing Keeping Up With the Kardashians once it became clear that it was no longer their best money-making strategy. Meanwhile, West has long wanted wife Kim off the reality show, so he joined the Can-It Club.

 

According to Page Six, Disick and Khloe both saw the show as an easy and reliable payday. Insiders pointed out that while Kylie has her famously lucrative cosmetics line and Kendall has a thriving modelling career, Khloe and Disick's clothing companies - Good American and Talentless, respectively - are, by comparison, small potatoes.

No word on where Rob Kardashian's sock empire fits into the picture.

Disick was in favour of keeping the show going. Picture: Supplied/E!
Disick was in favour of keeping the show going. Picture: Supplied/E!

The source who spoke to the media outlet echoed a report from last week saying that the family would likely have continued with the show were it not for the harsh financial realities of cable TV during the global financial crisis.

"If it wasn't for the pandemic, it could have kept going," said an insider. "But times are changing, and budgets are lower, and people want to move on."

Last week - after the family announced that the show will end next year - it was reported that the family's personal struggles (including West's mental health crises) combined with dwindling financial prospects to doom the series.

According to recent headlines, they're also now considering a streaming deal.

A rep for the family declined to comment.

This article originally appeared in The NY Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Kardashians reportedly clashed over money

Khloe is apparently devastated by the show ending. Picture: Getty Images
Khloe is apparently devastated by the show ending. Picture: Getty Images

More Stories

Show More
celebrity keeping up with the kardashians kuwtk reality tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Heart and soul’ of Proserpine is one step closer

        Premium Content ‘Heart and soul’ of Proserpine is one step closer

        Council News The centre will include a 300-seat auditorium for live shows and movies and a 256-seat banquet space for conferences and functions.

        VOTE NOW: The best catch in the Whitsundays

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: The best catch in the Whitsundays

        Fishing Cast your vote in our online poll to help choose the best catch in the region.

        New admin building set to boost region’s disaster resilience

        Premium Content New admin building set to boost region’s disaster resilience

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk helped cut the ribbon today with an opening to the...

        BOWEN CRIME: Jewellery stolen in daylight home break-in

        Premium Content BOWEN CRIME: Jewellery stolen in daylight home break-in

        Crime A resident went out and locked up their home but returned home to find their door...