Karina Brown shares NRL tips with Cannonvale students

SKILLS AND DRILLS: Queensland NRLW captain Karina Brown visited Cannonvale State School on Monday to give students an introduction to NRL for Years 3-5. She is pictured here with students from Year 3 after their NRL introduction session. Claudia Alp

QUEENSLAND NRLW captain Karina Brown spent nine years rising to the top of a sport once pigeon-holed as "a man's game”.

Now, she's pioneering the introduction of Rugby League at primary school level - something she didn't have access to at their age.

Brown played NRL with a boys' team when she was 12-years-old, but during high school, the lack of a female team meant she had to play touch football instead.

She returned to NRLW in 2010 aged 21, making her debut for Queensland the same year.

Brown visited Cannonvale State School on Monday where she, with members of the NRL Development Team, worked on skills and drills with students from Year 3-5.

Students worked in teams to pass and catch footballs and capture tags while avoiding being tagged themselves.

There was plenty of laughter and friendly competition, something Brown said they hope to foster through this type of NRL introduction.

"At junior level, we're just trying to get the message out that it's about having fun with your friends, and learning some skills such as catching, kicking and passing,” she said.

"It's about promoting healthy living and wellness. If you can ingrain that into the kids when they're young, it gives them a good shot at continuing that path throughout their life.

"It's really critical that kids are running around and not just glued to video games.”

Brown said she wishes she had the opportunity to play from an earlier age.

"Not playing till you're 21, you miss a lot of opportunities. I guess because it wasn't an option I didn't really think too much into it, I just accepted the fact and played another sport,” Brown said.

"My team, the Brisbane East Tigers are launching an Under-12s all-girls' team which will be the first ever. These kids are going to grow up and be a heck of a lot better then I will ever be.

"It's an awesome time to be involved because you're pioneering the pathways and there's a lot of talent coming through from all the work the NRL development officers, clubs and schools are doing.”

Brown has helped create two women's clubs in Queensland, the Burleigh Bears, Gold Coast, and the Easts Tigers, Brisbane, where she currently plays.

She is heavily involved in promoting women's presence in Rugby League and better access for young, up and coming players.

Among these efforts, Brown was involved in a Queensland Rugby League (QRL) meeting last week in which a website map was designed, showing an easy pathway from Junior clubs to representing Australia.

The concept is the first of its kind in Australia, she said.

While her experience allows her to get the job done, Brown said she still gets overwhelmed by the show of support from fans before and after games, particularly the young ones.

"Having young kids come up to you, they see you as heroes now, which you find strange because in your own head you're just Karina Brown,” she said.

"But it's really special that young girls, and even boys, can look up to female heroes now, not just in rugby league, but in all sports.”