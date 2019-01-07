Karl’s Instagram account ‘hacked’

Karl Stefanovic has alerted the authorities after his Instagram account was hacked, he says. Picture: Matrix

Karl Stefanovic has alerted the authorities after his Instagram account was hacked while out on a fishing trip, the ex-Today host says.

Stefanovic told followers someone had gained access to his account and the matter was being investigated, hours after his account liked several comments criticising the new Today line-up.

"Whilst I was out fishing my Instagram account has been hacked. I am investigating this with the authorities and will be back soon. Karlos," he captioned a photo of himself on a boat.

The comments Stefanovic's account 'liked' were on a post by the Today Show announcing Deborah Knight as his replacement.

"Won't be watching. Well, Miss Gardiner [sic] got her way. Pathetic, smile, agree and laugh. It's all they do," one of the comments read.

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough got married in a reportedly six-figure wedding ceremony in Mexico in December. Picture: Matrix

Another comment Stefanovic's account 'liked said: "The audience want answers."

Current Today co-host Georgie Gardner will be joined at the desk by respected broadcaster and journalist Deborah Knight.

It marks a rare occasion when a major commercial television format is helmed entirely by women - and a first for breakfast TV.

Tom Steinfort is replacing Sylvia Jeffreys as newsreader and Tony Jones replacing Tim Gilbert as sports presenter.

Stefanovic was sensationally dumped from the troubled program, which saw its ratings slump over the past 18 months, while on his honeymoon in the United States.

The new line-up and format are hoped to reverse the show's ratings misfortunes over 2018, the bulk of which had been blamed on the distractions caused by Stefanovic's personal life.

Once the golden boy of Australia's small-screen, his loveable larrikin brand had turned irreversibly toxic after splitting from wife Cassandra Thorburn and quickly remarrying Jasmine Yarbrough, nine years his junior, in a six-figure wedding in Mexico.