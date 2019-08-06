Menu
MILESTONE CONCERT: Kasey Chambers will be in Mackay for a special concert.
MILESTONE CONCERT: Kasey Chambers will be in Mackay for a special concert.
Kasey Chambers adds Mackay to her special tour

Lucy Martin
6th Aug 2019 1:40 PM
IT was 20 years ago when Kasey Chambers released her ground-breaking debut album The Captain.

To celebrate the milestone, Kasey will perform special concerts around Australia. She has reformed the original band and will play songs from The Captain album and other hits.

The tour will finish at the Mackay Entertainment and Convention Centre on December 1.

Supporting Kasey for The Captain 20th Anniversary shows is singer songwriter Charlie Collins.

Kasey Chambers celebrates 20 years since her debut album.
Having played in various bands both in Australia and overseas, Charlie has shared the stage with Gang of Youths, Death Cab for Cutie and Jack River in the last year, as well as performing at Laneway, Fairgrounds and Tamworth Country Music Festivals.

Kasey picked up her first solo ARIA Awards, for Best Country Album and Best Female Artist, for The Captain which went double-platinum in Australia.

It reached the Top 50 of the US Billboard Country albums and enabled Kasey to launch her music to the world.

Tickets from the show will be available from the MECC.

