22°
News

Kate Jones to head the Whitsunday Tourism Awards Night

Louise Shannon | 25th Jul 2017 9:19 AM
Tourism Minister Kate Jones will open the Whitsunday Tourism Awards Night.
Tourism Minister Kate Jones will open the Whitsunday Tourism Awards Night. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TOURISM Minister Kate Jones has confirmed she will officially open the Whitsunday Tourism Awards evening on September 30, a decision organisers believe has sent a strong message of support to the area in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said he was confident Ms Jones' decision to head the event was confirmation from the government that the importance of the tourism industry in the Whitsundays was "understood" and "significant".

Mr Turner said although resilience had become an "over-used word" it also defined the toughness of the tourism industry in North Queensland. He said Ms Jones would stay on Hamilton Island for the night and her presence would be "a very strong endorsement of our region".

The awards have already received a record of more than 70 nominations and Mr Turner said the application process was a commitment in itself, giving businesses time to reflect on and assess their own achievements.

"We've just come out of what's been a very challenging period and for industry to commit to the awards... it's a reflection of how committed our industry is. They get smacked in the face and they get back up again. For us, it means the industry is engaged," he said.

Mr Turner said the awards also provided a chance for business owners to talk about the challenges and opportunities they encountered during the past year.

"For some businesses, it might be head-to-head and competing with each other for business throughout the year, but this is a time to get together and celebrate the success of the region," he said.

"It's been a tough four to five months and a celebration like this gives you some hope and reinstates what we already know, which is our industry is so strong.

"Work for businesses during the year can be quite solo and focussed on the end game so it's good to get in one room, take the stress out of it, and allow them to mingle and chat about the year that was."

Ms Jones meanwhile said she "can't wait" to be part of the awards.

"The Whitsunday tourism industry has done it tough this year, but they have so much to celebrate. The industry has remained strong thanks to the hard work of tourism operators and the quality experiences you can only find in the Whitsundays," she said.

CEO for the Queensland Tourism Industry Council (QTIC) Daniel Gschwind said local operators had redoubled their efforts and rather than feeling sorry for themselves had now, more than ever, put an "enormous" effort into rebuilding their businesses "literally and metaphorically".

He said the achievements in the area's tourism sector since the cyclone were to be applauded as the "catastrophic" impact of the natural disaster had been dealt with, time had not been wasted in getting an industry back up and running, and tourism operators could feel confident they were not alone in their long-term recovery.

"It's important to show solidarity for these operators because this will be another milestone of recovery and another demonstration that the industry is not just feeling sorry for themselves, but is taking charge of their own destiny and looking to the future rather than mourning the past. These operators are not only an inspiration to our industry but the industry around the state," he said.

Mr Turner said while there were challenges remaining for the business community the worst was behind us and we shouldn't forget how successful the tourism sector was before the cyclone hit. He said that the Whitsundays as a destination would be better than it was before after all the "replacing and repairing" was complete.

Mr Turner said the awards would be judged by independent industry consultants from around Queensland.

The 31 categories covered include attractions, events, tour and transport, accommodation, restaurants, culture, ecotourism, marketing and recognition for individuals.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  kate jones tourism whitsundays whitsunday tourism awards

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'We've been dudded' Costigan says

'We've been dudded' Costigan says

Jason Costigan has called on the State and Federal Government to "pull their finger out”.

Safety at sea just got easier

PROUD MOMENT: Back: Mal Priday (VMR), Jason Costigan MP, Ron Petterson (WRC) Keith Williams, CEO VMR Queensland; Centre: David Paddon Rotary Whitsunday President, Linda Baxter Whitsunday Lions President, Adrian Bram (VMR), Jan Clifford (WRC), Roger Wodson, Tom Manning, Ray Lewis (VMR), Paul Darruzet, Luke McCaul (APM); Front: Norm Fraser, Norbert Gross, Alan Corney, Stuart Applegate, Geoff Fitzsimmons (VMR), alongside the new rescue boat Abell Point Marina VMR1.

The new Abell Point Marina VMR1 vessel will "save lives”.

Ocean Club now open at Abell Point Marina

Manager of the Abell Point Marina, Luke McCaul, in front of the new Ocean Club at the marina.

Ocean Club now open at Abell Point Marina.

Real estate team moves back home

The team at PRDnationwide Whitsunday returned to their Cannonvale Business Centre office last week.

Real estate team moves back home.

Local Partners

Cops spent $53k on drugs to nab ice, ecstasy trafficker

He was asked to store drugs for a supplier and agreed. But his house was broken into and the drugs stolen.

Marina's platinum offer to volunteers

PROUD SUPPORTER: Abell Point Marina owner Paul Darrouzet with one of VMR Whitsundays most dedicated volunteers, Tom Manning.

VMR Whitsunday has received an "ultimate reward”.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Phelps shredded over shark race fiasco

SOCIAL media is tearing Phelps apart for not swimming next to an animal that would have killed him for certain.

Film boss marvels at Sunshine State

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok. Supplied by Marvel.

Thor: Ragnarok success may mean more Marvel movies for Queensland.

ABC's Q&A: Should 16-year-olds be allowed to vote?

Opposition Health Minister Catherine King on the Q & A panel, left, and right, Minister for the Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg.

But there was one thing the students weren't discussing.

Wilkinson back on air after ‘holiday hell’

Lisa Wilkinson returns to air, cast in hand.

Lisa Wilkinson still feels "a bit ordinary" after holiday from hell

Northern Rivers truckie takes on Ninja Warrior Grand Final

RIGHT AT HOME: Tom Hazell in his backyard ninja set-up.

Truckie one of 21 ninjas in Australian Ninja Warrior grand final

Police sniffer dogs busy at Splendour

Police sniffer dogs at the Splendour in the Grass festival.

Festival upholds its zero tolerance stance against drugs

Diana Chan crowned MasterChef's 2017 winner

MasterChef Australia's 2017 winner Diana Chan. Supplied by Channel 10.

MELBOURNE accountant comes out on top after eight-hour showdown.

Galbraith Park Estate - Now Selling

Stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready ... $225,000 ...

The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready for sale and this limited land release of only 10 allotments is expected to sell fast. The land...

2000SQM BLOCK OF INDUSTRIAL LAND

40 Carlo Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial * 2000sqm block of industrial land (40m x 50m) * Situated in ... $325,000

* 2000sqm block of industrial land (40m x 50m) * Situated in Cannonvale's industrial hub at Carlo Drive * Limited blocks are still available * $325,000 Call Mark...

Sold by Ray White

3/4 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 Sold by Ray...

A further price reduction gives you an even better opportunity to secure a good sized, two bedroom quality unit only 100m from the hub of Airlie Beach. The popular...

BEST VALUE PROPERTY IN HIDEAWAY BAY!!!

5 Rattray Avenue, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land THIS PRICE IS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!!! Looking for a special ... $129,000

THIS PRICE IS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!!! Looking for a special piece of paradise? This super large 1005m2 seaview block certainly offers that. It is only a short...

Contemporary Family Residence On Two Stunning Acres

875 Gregory Cannon Valley Road, Strathdickie 4800

House 4 3 5 $750,000

Designed with family living in mind, this exquisite home is a perfect demonstration of what can be achieved when you combine quality workmanship with a...

Industrial property with great holding income and redevelopment potential

18 William Murray Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial An incredibly rare opportunity now exists to purchase this industrial zoned property ... $930,000 + GST

An incredibly rare opportunity now exists to purchase this industrial zoned property in the areas most desirable locations. Located only 100m off Shute Harbour...

Motivated Owners Are Selling

104/2 Eshelby Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $198,500

This second floor two bedroom, one bathroom apartment has been renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, fully tiled throughout featuring soft neutral colours. The...

Under Contract:- Property with so many opportunities, Buy 1 or all 3!

1 Simpson Road, Strathdickie 4800

House 4 1 2 Under Contract

If you're looking for a country lifestyle change, you can't go past this one! Breathe in the fresh country air whilst admiring the spectacular Dryander mountain...

DA approved for x2 freestanding homes

6 Beth Court, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land With most of the preliminary work already done, here is an outstanding ... $219,000

With most of the preliminary work already done, here is an outstanding opportunity for you to purchase this block that can allow you to build a brand new home for...

UNDER OFFER

9/20 Island Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 2 1 UNDER OFFER

Situated in the heart of the Whitsundays, this prestigious Hazelwood Gardens property ticks all the boxes for relaxed apartment living. The open plan...

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!