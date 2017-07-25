Kate Jones to head the Whitsunday Tourism Awards Night

TOURISM Minister Kate Jones has confirmed she will officially open the Whitsunday Tourism Awards evening on September 30, a decision organisers believe has sent a strong message of support to the area in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said he was confident Ms Jones' decision to head the event was confirmation from the government that the importance of the tourism industry in the Whitsundays was "understood" and "significant".

Mr Turner said although resilience had become an "over-used word" it also defined the toughness of the tourism industry in North Queensland. He said Ms Jones would stay on Hamilton Island for the night and her presence would be "a very strong endorsement of our region".

The awards have already received a record of more than 70 nominations and Mr Turner said the application process was a commitment in itself, giving businesses time to reflect on and assess their own achievements.

"We've just come out of what's been a very challenging period and for industry to commit to the awards... it's a reflection of how committed our industry is. They get smacked in the face and they get back up again. For us, it means the industry is engaged," he said.

Mr Turner said the awards also provided a chance for business owners to talk about the challenges and opportunities they encountered during the past year.

"For some businesses, it might be head-to-head and competing with each other for business throughout the year, but this is a time to get together and celebrate the success of the region," he said.

"It's been a tough four to five months and a celebration like this gives you some hope and reinstates what we already know, which is our industry is so strong.

"Work for businesses during the year can be quite solo and focussed on the end game so it's good to get in one room, take the stress out of it, and allow them to mingle and chat about the year that was."

Ms Jones meanwhile said she "can't wait" to be part of the awards.

"The Whitsunday tourism industry has done it tough this year, but they have so much to celebrate. The industry has remained strong thanks to the hard work of tourism operators and the quality experiences you can only find in the Whitsundays," she said.

CEO for the Queensland Tourism Industry Council (QTIC) Daniel Gschwind said local operators had redoubled their efforts and rather than feeling sorry for themselves had now, more than ever, put an "enormous" effort into rebuilding their businesses "literally and metaphorically".

He said the achievements in the area's tourism sector since the cyclone were to be applauded as the "catastrophic" impact of the natural disaster had been dealt with, time had not been wasted in getting an industry back up and running, and tourism operators could feel confident they were not alone in their long-term recovery.

"It's important to show solidarity for these operators because this will be another milestone of recovery and another demonstration that the industry is not just feeling sorry for themselves, but is taking charge of their own destiny and looking to the future rather than mourning the past. These operators are not only an inspiration to our industry but the industry around the state," he said.

Mr Turner said while there were challenges remaining for the business community the worst was behind us and we shouldn't forget how successful the tourism sector was before the cyclone hit. He said that the Whitsundays as a destination would be better than it was before after all the "replacing and repairing" was complete.

Mr Turner said the awards would be judged by independent industry consultants from around Queensland.

The 31 categories covered include attractions, events, tour and transport, accommodation, restaurants, culture, ecotourism, marketing and recognition for individuals.