Kate Jones took 'last minute' detour to the Whitsundays

QUEENSLAND Tourism Minister Kate Jones made a quick stop in the Whitsundays today to discuss the road to recovery ahead with tourism operators.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said it was important to promote confidence in the industry in light of Cyclone Debbie's impact.

"Tourism Whitsundays is currently advocating for two message positions,” he said.

"One being to our consumers, that we will soon be open for business; whilst we are also having strong and meaningful conversations with all levels of government around the size of the assistance required both with human resources and financially.

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox said he looked forward to seeing the Tourism Minister return to the region very soon.

"It was a last minute decision to detour from her original schedule and I appreciate very much the opportunity to give her the latest updates and show her quickly some of the progress made.

"The Minister is coordinating with council and Tourism Whitsundays a more lengthy visit next week to discuss plans for "where to from here".