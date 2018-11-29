Kate brushes off feud rumours with Meghan

KATE Middleton has spoken openly about her new sister-in-law Meghan Markle following days of speculation that the pair are at war.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the "very different" Duchesses "don't really get along", and the tension was a driving factor in Prince Harry and Meghan's decision to move out of Kensington Palace and into Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle.

Reports of a feud began surfacing earlier this week.

However, Kate appeared to be nothing but supportive of Meghan when asked about her pregnancy during a public walkabout outside Leicester University on Wednesday.

Asked by a fan if she was excited for "Meghan and her new baby", Kate gushed: "Yes, absolutely. It's such a special time to have all the kiddies … and a cousin for George and Charlotte as well, and Louis. So it will be really special."

A video of the exchange was shared on a royal fan's social media account.

It follows reports that Prince Harry and Meghan are planning on asking George and Amal Clooney to be godparents to their first child, due in the first half of 2019.

During the meet-and-greet, the Duchess of Cambridge added that the scarcely-seen Prince Louis - her third child with Prince William - is getting very "big".

"I can't believe he's seven months now, he's a big boy!" she told members of the public.

Kate also spilled on her kids' sweet nickname for their father, Prince William, while chatting with local woman Fiona Sturgess.

"Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night and one of them said, I think it was George, 'Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?'" Fiona told People magazine. "She said 'no!'"

Kate, William and their kids at Prince Louis’ christening earlier this year. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Just last month, Prince George and Princess Charlotte's nickname for their grandfather, Prince Charles, was revealed by the Daily Mail 's royal correspondent Robert Hardman.

He reported that the royal children call the Prince of Wales "Grandpa Wales", adding that Queen Elizabeth II used to call her own grandfather, King George V, "Grandpa England".

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in Leicester on Wednesday to pay tribute to the five people who died in a helicopter crash last month, including Leicester City football boss Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.