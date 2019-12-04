Katy Perry goes topless in Christmas video
Katy Perry goes topless and flashes her bottom alongside Santa Claus in the video for her first ever Christmas song.
The 35-year-old star strips off while performing new hit Cosy Little Christmas, where she gets a massage from a reindeer, reports The Sun.
She's seen with a towel covering practically none of her bottom as she lies on her front in nothing but fancy earrings and a bracelet.
Playing a super-flirty version of Father Christmas's wife, she sings: "A little whisky, we're getting frisky. No, we ain't stressing, just caressing."
Meanwhile, a similarly-nude Santa is seen getting a massage alongside her, as the pair enjoy a summer break.
The couple are also shown hanging out by the pool, Love Island-style, as they soak up the sun with a parade of animated characters.
She switches between blonde and black hair as she splashes around in a giant glass of festive drink eggnog in a stripy catsuit.
The catchy tune concludes: "Nothing's missin', 'Cause you're a blessin', Yes, you're the only one I'm wishing for."
The video got a mixed reception, with many loving the song and the lavish visuals, but others felt it was too racy for her audience.
One appreciate fan posted: "One naughty lady. And one lucky reindeer."
However, another wrote: "Not cool or cute at all to try to sexualise a reindeer and Santa Claus. Absolutely no regard for young children."
A third fumed: "Why does she have to make everything into something sexual, it's Christmas!"
This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.