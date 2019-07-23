Menu
TALENTED SINGER: Kaydee Jay Miller, 11, is the July winner of Whitsunday's Got Talent at Reef Gateway Hotel.
News

Kaydee secures spot in Young Whitsunday's Got Talent final

Monique Preston
by
23rd Jul 2019 4:00 PM
AN 11-YEAR-OLD has taken the top accolades in the July heat of Young Whitsunday's Got Talent at the Reef Gateway Hotel.

Kaydee Jay Miller won the heat with her rendition of Billie Eilish's idontwannabeyouanymore.

The July heat was the second time the St Catherine's College student had performed in the Whitsundays Got Talent competition, after also singing in the first heat.

This time she smashed it in what was only her second performance in front of a live audience.

 

Competitors in the July heat of Whitsunday's Got Talent at Reef Gateway Hotel.
The win gives her the chance to perform in the competition final in October.

The overall winner will cement themselves a spot to perform on the main stage at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music in November.

All heat winners will also perform on the busker's stage at the festival.

Reef Gateway Hotel functions manager Paula Hovey said the competition was fierce at the July heat.

"They were all really good," she said.

"It was really close between three of them."

The next heat will be held on August 4.

Whitsunday Times

