Kayleigh’s big move before Trump leaves

Donald Trump's press secretary has officially packed up her office and left the White House.

Kayleigh McEnany decided not to stick around until the end of term, leaving the nation's capital just days before president-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office.

However, despite her exit from Washington D.C, she will continue to hold her role remotely, working from her hometown of Tampa until January 20 - when Trump's term ends.

McEnany, who had her last day in the West Wing on Friday, took to Twitter the following day to confirm her departure after she was reportedly seen packing up her office.

"So many Great Americans.," she began her post.

"As I leave the White House, I have the privilege of reading notes from incredible servants to our country.

"Men and Women whose names you do not know but who have served their country with pride until the end."

McEnany's departure, reported by Fox News, comes a week after she gave her final press conference where she addressed the violent riots at the US Capitol.

During her quick, two-minute statement, she condemned the violence on "behalf of the entire White House", but also defended the "peaceful protesters" who stormed the Capitol to object the results of the presidential election.

She then fled the room without answering any questions.

"Let me be clear, the violence we saw yesterday at our nation's capital was appalling reprehensible and antithetical to the American way," McEnany said.

"What we saw yesterday was a group of violent rioters undermining the legitimate first amendment rights of the many thousands who came to peacefully have their voices heard, in our nation's capital.

"Those who violently besieged our Capitol, are the opposite of everything this administration stands for the core value of our administration is the idea that all citizens have the right to live and safety, peace and freedom."

Today is Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s last day physically at the White House, although she continues in her role as @presssec next week, aides tell me, confirming @maggieNYT. She’s in her office right now, packing up to go. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 15, 2021

This is the second time @maggieNYT has tried this response.



With one exception, the last time she emailed me was July.



I refused to be an anonymous source for her. Hence... https://t.co/bMy7u7mGqe — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) January 16, 2021

McEnany took the job of press secretary in April from Stephanie Grisham, becoming the fourth person to hold the role during Trump's presidency.

She has held 42 formal briefings since her first on May 1, according to former CBS News White House Correspondent Mark Knoller, while her predecessor did not conduct a single briefing during her nine-month stint in the role.

McEnany went on to become known as one of President Trump's avid defenders in times of controversy, having also alleged voter fraud.

Along with Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel, in November last year, McEnany vowed in a Hannity interview that they would continue to contest the election results until the end, presenting 234 pages of affidavits that she claimed were proof election fraud had taken place.

The president is expected to leave the White House next Wednesday morning just before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration in Florida.

Trump has reportedly refused to abide by tradition and participate in the ceremonial transfer of power, and will instead hold his own departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before his final flight aboard Air Force One.

If he follows through, he will become the fourth president in history to boycott his successor's inauguration - the first in more than 150 years to do so, according to ABC 7 News.

