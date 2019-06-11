Menu
KC's Bar and Grill's inaugural Burlesque show.
Entertainment

KC's inaugural burlesque show is not to be missed

Georgia Simpson
by
11th Jun 2019 11:00 AM

FEATHERS, crystals and sequins are the best accessories for the inaugural KC's Bar and Grill Burlesque Show.

After the success of the Rockabilly and Tattoo show, event coordinator Mel Brookes said she was keen to host another event.

The idea for a burlesque show came from a customer, and Ms Brookes said it will be the first time the venue has hosted a burlesque event.

"We were just throwing ideas around, after everyone had said how much they loved getting dressed up and dancing at the rockabilly night," she said.

"Burlesque came up, and it just jumped out, so we decided yes."

The event is on Saturday June 22, and kicks off at 3pm.

Ms Brookes said the venue would remain family friendly, until about 8pm, when the event became 18 plus.

She said burlesque is about feeling empowered, beautiful and sexy.

Mackay's Boutique Burlesque By Bailey will be bringing glamour to the floor, with a cheeky striptease, with the dancers loving nothing more than entraining a crowd with high kicks, hair flicks and swinging hips.

There will be a showgirl 'meet and greet' as well as live music, delicious food and cocktail specials.

There will be some sensational prizes for best dressed, best dancer, best headpiece and a lucky door prize.

Prizes include a $300 voucher towards your next cosmetic or body tattoo from Alternative Artistry, espresso martini packs from the beloved Mr Bean Cold Brew Coffee, $100 voucher from Airlie Adult heaven and Boutique Burlesque By Bailey have donated four lessons, so you can dance and move just like them.

Betty Rage Beauty's Ashleigh Vaughan will be there on the day providing makeovers and Organica Hair and Beauty have kindly donated an INKA Organic pack, full of their flawless products.

There will also be two nights at the BIG4 Whitsundays Tropical Eco Resort up for grabs- head to the KC's Bar and Grill Facebook page to find out how you can win.

TEASE

WHAT: KC's Burlesque Show

WHEN: Saturday June 22, from 3pm. At 8pm the event becomes 18+

WHERE: KC's Bar and Grill

COST: Free!

Whitsunday Times

