Keely brings 'fierce' tour to Whitsundays

FIGHTING FIERCE: Keely Johnson in bringing her Fierce and Bush Kid tour to the Reef Gateway Hotel. Peter Peach

INSPIRATIONAL country singer Keely Johnson is bringing her Fierce and Bush Kid tour to the Reef Gateway Hotel this month.

Ms Johnson, 20, suffers from central nervous system Langerhans cell histiocytosis, a disorder in which a build-up of certain white blood cells causes tumours or damages organs.

In 2015 she founded the Golden Octopus Foundation, a Queensland charity that provides support to children and families suffering from the effects of childhood cancer.

Ms Johnson launched her debut album at the North Queensland Cowboys home game on March 30 before kicking off her tour with fellow musician Amanda Faulkner from the Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville.

The musical duo will be covering 16 towns in three weeks, with the final performance scheduled for the Reef Gateway Hotel on Easter Sunday.

Ms Johnson said $2 from every album sold would be donated to the Golden Octopus Foundation and $2 from every album Ms Faulkner sold would be donated to Drought Angels, to support Australian farmers.

"We are hoping to get as much support as we can,” Ms Johnson said.

"We are letting the farmers affected by drought and floods come free to any of our shows. We are trying to make as many of our shows free for them to come, as well as the flood-affected people in the north.”

EASTER SHOW:

WHEN: Easter Sunday, April 21 from 2.30pm

WHERE: Reef Gateway Hotel, Shute Harbour Rd

COST: $2 from every Keely Johnson or Amanda Faulkner album sold will be donated to the Golden Octopus Foundation or Drought Angels.