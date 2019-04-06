Keen fisherman could always muster lunch for his family

David Johnston stands beside one of his many hauls of fish. He is remembered for always having fish ready to feed the family when they called.

IT WAS 11am and Rita Johnston was waiting for the usual call from her husband David. When it didn't come she knew something wasn't right.

They'd said goodbye earlier that morning when the well-known St Helen's Beach man left on a fishing trip - something the 80-year-old did frequently.

Unfortunately for the Johnston family, that would be the last fishing trip the loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather would ever take.

It was that morning David would suffer a heart attack from a pre-existing medical condition the family was unaware of.

Remembered as a hard-working family man and a keen fisherman, he will be sadly missed by those left behind and many fishing mates.

His funeral service was held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Mackay, a farewell to the much-loved figure in the place where he married the love of his life, Rita, more than 55 years earlier.

Speaking a few days after husband's funeral, Rita said she was in the middle of cleaning out the couple's caravan.

"I'm just trying to keep busy,” she admits.

When speaking about her husband and soulmate, Rita's tone softens.

"He was a real family man, he loved all his family. He loved the animals around the beach, all the birds and all the creatures,” she said.

That love for St Helen's Beach started when David was a boy, growing up there with his brother Ken.

Always practical and resourceful, those who knew David remember him as straight forward and to the point.

Ken Johnston recalls his brother teaching him to swim; swimming lessons nothing like they are nowadays.

"He'd just throw a rope around my waist and throw me into the water. It was sink or swim and if I sunk he would just haul me back in and start over, "he said.

A boisterous kid, he roamed the bush of St Helen's in the 1940s doing things kids of that era did - swimming, shooting and hunting.

It was on the shore of St Helen's Beach where David's interest in fishing first began.

Albums of his catches were his pride and joy.

His daughter Nadine said he could be relied upon to have fish at the ready whenever his family would call for 'fish lunch'.

"If he had none in the freezer he would just put the boat out and get some,” she said.

But his one true love was his wife Rita. His best friend, Nadine said.

They were married 55 years ago, and Rita said that he loved her more than anyone she had ever known.

David and Rita's children remember the bond and lasting love between their parents.

After their marriage, Rita and David moved into a little beach shack at St Helen's, the place they would retire to years later.

"It was a little shack that people wouldn't live in today,” she remembers.

"After that, we bought a little house in Calen and renovated it to make it bigger. We raised our four children in that house.”

Nadine, Talliesen, Darron and Amarlie were all born in the Mackay Base Hospital and went to school in Calen.

Throughout his life David was a jack of many trades, working as a labourer and cane harvester.

He retired in 1995, to take up work as a gardener for the Mackay Regional Council in Calen. Rita working as a teacher at the school for more than 20 years

Rita and David were already familiar faces in the small town of Calen, but more so when they bought the bus run.

The couple retired to St Helens in 1996, so they could be closer to the beach and David's second love, fish.

"We moved back down to our retirement home a bit earlier than expected and we just loved it, so we sold up in Calen,” she said,

In the later years, David divided most of his time between his family and fishing.

The couple shared 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

They were the second light in the couple's life, and David and Rita loved spending time with them.

"The kids in Mackay we spent a lot of time with them, and the ones on the Gold Coast they come up nearly every Christmas,” she said.

David will be sadly missed by his children and Nadine remembers everything her father did for them.

"Our Dad had many sayings. 'You can never have too much fun' was not one of them. Dad was a hard worker and all his children were raised to be hard workers. In fact, every kid to visit our place learnt about hard work,” she said.

David hated bored children, and always made sure his kids had a job to keep them busy.

"He would give us a bucket and have us pick up rocks around the yard - there were no rocks in our yard. So, we walked around collecting our imaginary rocks. Only in recent years did Dad admit that he knew there were no rocks in our yard,” she laughs.

Always remembered as a hard worker, his children will never forget the lasting impact he made on their lives and will pass down his values to their children.

"No more will we hear 'Hurry up Rita'. Dad will, at last, have to wait patiently for mum”, Nadine said.