Keen for a victory

OUT TO WIN: Club Outrigger Whitsunday are ready to compete in their regatta this weekend.

After narrowly missing victory last year, Club Outrigger Whitsunday's Open Men will be out to prove themselves this weekend.

Club Outrigger Whitsunday will host round three of the North Queensland Zone Grand Prix Regatta this Saturday and Sunday which will see close to 200 competitors take to the waters of Airlie Beach.

Head coach Nick Bellinger said the 40 Whitsundays competitors had a strong lead up to this weekend's regatta, with the open men ready to take victory this year in the 20km marathon event.

"We were beaten only marginally last year in the marathon event by the Coconuts,” he said.

"We have multiple time national champion Darrell Thoroughgood steering our open men's crew which we are really hoping to win this year.”

Although the crew will be entering the regatta with high hopes, they have some tough competition to get past before they can secure the win.

"Two guys from Innisfail, Matty Abbott and Josh Rolfe have just been selected to represent Australia in the World Marathon Titles this August and they will be a part of the Coconuts boat this weekend.

"This boat is definitely going to be our strongest competition.”

Canoeist will travel from as far as Cairns through to the Sunshine Coast to take part in what Bellinger said is one of the highest standards of competition seen across the country.

"North Queensland remains one of the top zones in the country when it comes to competition,” he said.

"On top of that, this is the number one of all six of the Grand Prix series to attend due to what we offer here in the Whitsundays. It's such a great place to paddle.”

Competition gets underway on Saturday from 1.30pm with the Thunder Cat Whitsunday Marathon which will see a staggered start across all competing divisions.

On Sunday, the program gets underway from 6.50am with the 12/14U mixed event over 2kms, the OC2 men's all divisions + V3 Open Men, OC1/V1 Women all divisions + Under 19s (women) at 7.15am and the OC2 - 16U/19U mixed event at 8am.

The last event for the regatta will be the Team Relays, getting underway at 3.45pm.