'Keep a safe distance from whales': DEHP

Jacob Wilson | 24th Jul 2017 1:09 PM
The DEHP has warned that fines apply to boat operators which get too close to whales along the Queensland coast.
The DEHP has warned that fines apply to boat operators which get too close to whales along the Queensland coast.

WHALE watchers that get the privilege of seeing Migaloo in the flesh are warned to keep their distance if they want to avoid a maximum penalty of $20,814.

With more than 27,000 humpback and other species of whales set to move along the Queensland coast until December, the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection have announced they will enforce "vessel approach” limits.

All water based and airborne vehicles other than jetskis are subject to a 100m restriction while jetskis are only allowed within 300m of whales and dolphins.

No-one can take a boat or jetski within 500m of a special interest whale such as Migaloo while aircrafts are only permitted to be within 610m of the famous white whale.

Boaties which get too close to "special interest” whales such as Migaloo could face a maximum penalty of $20,814 while a $630 on-the-spot fine applies to vessel operators for breaching general whale restrictions.

DEHP Southern Operations Manager Mike Joyce stressed the importance for Whitsunday boaties to be aware of whale protection zones in the region.

"In the whale protection zone of the Whitsunday, Lindeman and Gloucester island groups, where many humpbacks deliver their calves, no boat may go closer than 300 metres," he said.

"These are unpredictable, 40-tonne mammals and you don't want to get in their way.

"Humpbacks are known to nudge boats, and also to slap their tails when close to vessels, or leap out of the water when breaching.

"If your vessel does strike a whale you are required to complete a marine incident report for Maritime Safety Queensland, and also report the incident to a conservation officer.”

The best way to report an accident is to call RSPCA on 1300 ANIMAL which will pass on the information to a local conservation officer.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  dehp queensland coast whales whitsunday

