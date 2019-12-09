Keep festival vibes flowing at Airlie Christmas party

Mason Rack Band will perform at the Airlie Beach Christmas Party, on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the Whitsunday Sailing Club.

Mason Rack Band will perform at the Airlie Beach Christmas Party, on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the Whitsunday Sailing Club.

FOLLOWING the success of the 2019 Festival of Music, the Whitsunday Sailing Club has again teamed up with the Airlie Beach Festival of Music team to bring another amazing live music event to town.

The Airlie Beach Christmas Party, featuring Mason Rack Band, is due to take place on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 5.30pm to 11pm, at the Whitsunday Sailing Club.

Venue manager Stacy Harvey said the beautiful setting of the club's Bali Hut Pavilion and lawn was the perfect location "to pull together awesome music, along with food stalls and bars, for everyone to enjoy”.

"With kids free and $15 entry for adults, we encourage everyone to come down and experience a unique and one-of-a-kind performance,” she said.

"There will be lots of seating and tables available on a 'first in, best dressed' basis and plenty of room for dancing and mingling.

"Our previous events at the Bali Hut have included the Seafood and Blues event, in March this year, Sun Salute, in July, and recently, the Spring Sounds Food and Wine Festival.

"These events have all pulled large crowds who have been left wowed not only by the music but also the 'old school' Airlie Beach vibe that the location inspires.

"This time we are hosting a special Airlie Beach Christmas Party for locals and tourists alike to join together and enjoy live music under the stars.”

Ms Harvey said Mason Rack Band was one of the hottest touring acts around at the moment and would put on a show sure to get everyone rocking under the palm trees.

"With his outstanding vocals, guitar and lap slide guitar, Mason continues to deliver high impact performances to audiences everywhere he appears,” she said.

Mason and his band - Jay Conway (drums and backing vocals) and Ray Goddard (bass and backing vocals) - feel most comfortable playing blues, rock and original live music. Mason started performing at the age of six, inspired by his musician father Billy Rack. His other influences include Tom Waites, Tex Perkins, Jeff Buckley, Ben Harper, Violent Femmes and Dave Mathews.

Tickets are available on www.whitsundaytickets. com.au or direct from the club on the night.