Proserpine Magistrates Court, Main Street, Proserpine
“Keep off the drugs”: Cannonvale man fined for drug driving

Staff writer
20th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
A FOREMAN has been fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months after being found guilty of drug driving.

On Monday, Proserpine Magistrates Court was told how Bradley Dean Quick, a machine operator and foreman at Porters Mitre 10, Cannonvale, was stopped on Shute Harbour Road, Mount Julian, on February 22.

“Police performing mobile patrols intercepted the car at about 1.30pm,” Police Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said.

“The roadside test was positive and the defendant admitted smoking a joint the night before. Analysis of the saliva showed delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) present.”

Quick, 33, from Cannonvale, pleaded guilty to driving a car while a relevant drug is present in saliva, saying “apparently it was in my system”.

Magistrate James Morton convicted and fined Quick $450 and disqualified him from driving for three months with a conviction recorded.

“With your traffic history, it would be disastrous if you drive while disqualified,” Magistrate Morton said.

“Keep off the drugs.”

Whitsunday Times

