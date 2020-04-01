Menu
Queensland Police set up a road block due to the Corona Virus at the NSW / Queensland Border on the old Pacific Highway at Coolangatta. Photo: Scott Powick Newscorp
Health

Keep out: Border to be slammed shut for most

by Edward Randell
1st Apr 2020 1:13 PM
QUEENSLAND'S border shutdown will step up another gear from Friday, with new restrictions put in place in a bid to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The Minister for Police and Corrective Services, Mark Ryan, made the announcement on Wednesday morning, less than a week after the initial border restrictions were put in place by the Queensland Government.

Under last week's restrictions, anyone crossing the border could do so provided they self-isolated for 14 days afterwards, but Friday's new controls will prevent any non-Queenslander who doesn't have an exemption from crossing into the state altogether.

"Anyone who is not a Queensland resident or considered exempt from the restrictions will not be able to enter Queensland from 12.01am Friday, April 3, 2020," Mr Ryan said in a statement.

 

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in QLD

 

"And it's important to note that people with an exemption must have a border pass prior to crossing the border.

"If they don't have a border pass then they will be turned around Freight transport services are exempt and will be allowed through without a border pass permit."

The move effectively puts a complete halt on interstate movements with the exception of emergencies and vital transport and logistics, but Mr Ryan said it was necessary to strengthen the border at this time.

Queensland Police set up a road block due to the Corona Virus at the NSW / Queensland Border on the old Pacific Highway at Coolangatta. Photo: Scott Powick Newscorp
"Now is not the time to be travelling interstate unnecessarily," he said.

"Unless you are a Queensland resident or have an exemption such as you work here or are required to travel for medical reasons, or are involved in freight transportation, you will be turned away.

"We are giving people plenty of warning about the stronger border controls that are being put in place.

"We are doing this in the interests of community safety."

 

