Keep rocking at official festival after party

FUN CONTINUES: Nicky Bomba (front centre) will host the official Airlie Beach Festival of Music After Party at Northerlies. Vampp Photography

THREE-DAY pass holders to the Airlie Beach Festival of Music will be rewarded with extra music, free of charge, thanks to partnerships with Beaches Bar and Grill in Airlie Beach and Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill in the idyllic setting of Woodwark.

After the festival has finished and the Big Top Tent has closed, the action moves to Northerlies. The Airlie Beach Festival of Music After Party will give music lovers and festival fans the chance to wind down in paradise from 1pm on Monday, November 11.

Venue manager Brad Henstock said Northerlies was proud to be hosting the event.

"We're huge supporters of the festival and we're stoked to be part of what it brings to the Whitsundays,” he said.

"This is about music lovers and the whole community getting together in a family-friendly environment, beachside.”

Mr Butlin said this was the festival's first event at Northerlies and he couldn't think of a better location for the 2019 finale.

"It's unreal to be able to spread the festival out of town and to such a beautiful spot,” he said.

The After Party will be hosted by Bustamento and Melbourne Ska Orchestra frontman Nicky Bomba, along with the Hillbilly Goats.

Entry is free to anyone with a three-day armband, and $40 for non-ticketholders.

The festival's unofficial kick-off was a casual jam on the sands of Airlie Beach on Thursday, followed by the opening 'Jam Night' at Beaches.

Festival founder Gavin Butlin said the beach jam was back in its original location on the newly renovated foreshore, which was a perfect setting in which to launch the event.

Tickets for the festival are on sale via OzTix, BigTix, Whitsunday Tickets, The MECC, Tourism Whitsundays, and direct from www.airliebeach festivalofmusic.com.au.