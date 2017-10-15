28°
Keep the dogs cool as heat picks up

KEEPING COOL: Wolfhound cross dog Woody.
KEEPING COOL: Wolfhound cross dog Woody.
by Jacob Wilson

WITH temperatures rising and summer not far away, it is time to think about how to keep your furry four-legged best friends free from heat stress.

Orchid Valley Vet Surgery vet nurse Lara Mitton said it was the brachycephalic dogs with pushed-in faces such as pugs, staffys, bulldogs and shih tzus that owners needed to keep a closer eye on during warmer parts of the year.

"They tend to have a lot of trouble because dogs cool down by panting, so if they have that pushed-up face and their airways are a little bit occluded, and if they can't do the panting as much then they are more prone to overheating,” Ms Mitton said.

Dogs with black coats such as black labradors or rottweilers also tend to have more cases of heat stress than lighter-coloured dogs.

And while it may be tempting to let high-energy dogs such as border collies and kelpies run wild, these dogs can get really hot "all of a sudden”.

Spring also marks allergy season for dogs, so if your pet is showing signs of itchiness, it may be time to take a trip to the vet.

"Spring tends to be allergy season and with everything pollinating and because it's dry, the grass is crunchier and we are seeing a lot of itchy dogs already,” Ms Mitton said.

"Keep an eye out for itching, chewing paws and dogs scratching their ears.”

Whitsunday Times

