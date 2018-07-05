Keep the kids occupied in Prossie these school holidays

BRIDGING THE GAP: Arts 4 The Ages will run for the first time at Proserpine Nursing Home on July 6.

IT'S that time of year again - the second term school holidays are in full swing and Proserpine has plenty on offer for your littlest family members.

1. Art competition

PROSERPINE Youth Space is running an art competition celebrating NAIDOC Week from next Tuesday.

Co-ordinator Donna Lawrence said the free-to-enter competition would be judged on Friday and would accept all entries themed for NAIDOC Week.

"If you are stuck on what to create, we are using the phrase 'because of her we can',” she said.

The competition is open to all those aged from 12-24.

For more information phone 4945 5130.

2. Talent quest

CALLING all local talent to take part in the Proserpine Youth Space talent show from 12.30pm next Wednesday.

Open to those aged between 12-24, all talent from music to comedy can enter.

3. Face painting

KICKING off at 12.30pm this Thursday, Proserpine Youth Space is holding free face painting and an indigenous quiz to celebrate NAIDOC Week.

4. Damper

LOCAL children can make damper at the Proserpine Youth Space this Friday from 12.30pm.

Co-ordinator Donna Lawrence encouraged people to come along.

"The people are friendly, the games are fun, just be brave enough to turn up,” she said.

5. Dot painting

MAKE your own scrape and/or dot painting at the Proserpine Library next Tuesday from 10am.

The program is targeted at kids under five years but older children are welcome. Bookings not required for this free event.

6. Flower pot fun

CHILDREN aged six and older are invited to decorate a little flower pot with materials at hand at the Proserpine Library next Thursday from 10am.

Be sure to phone the library on 4945 0275 as bookings are essential for the limited 10 spots.

7. Art 4 the Ages

PROSERPINE Nursing Home is holding their first Art 4 the Ages program this Friday from 9.30-11am.

Children and residents will sit side-by-side and participate in art workshops run by local artists including Linda Forrester, the talented local artist behind the Proserpine Hospital Whitsunday mural.

The home has elected to hold the first session over school holidays so that school-age children can have the opportunity to attend as well.

The cost will be $10 a child, $15 for two children and $20 for three or more children - this fee only includes children who will be participating in the art program.

Young children are also welcome to attend as there will be a music and activity corner to help engage them. as well.