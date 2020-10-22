Keeping culture alive throughout COVID

WHILE coronavirus has brought many businesses to a grinding halt, one Airlie Beach indigenous artist has forged on in a bid to keep the region’s Aboriginal knowledge, traditions and customs at the forefront.

Wiradjuri woman Felicity Chapman founded Deadly Weavers which gives community members the chance to connect with culture through weaving workshops.

Over the past year, more than 700 Queenslanders, including school and community groups, have taken part in the workshops.

Deadly Weavers was also runner up in the Department of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Pitch Black Mackay event for indigenous business month in 2019.

Ms Chapman said the backing from DATSIP had helped shape her initiative into the success it was today.

“DATSIP has supported Deadly Weavers on our journey by providing training workshops, mentoring and opportunities to get out and promote our products and services to the wider community,” Ms Chapman said.

“We are looking forward to spreading our wings and achieving sustainable growth over the coming years.”

Deadly Weavers and other organisations across the state are being celebrated throughout October as part of Indigenous Business Month.

This year’s theme is Invigorate, Build, Maintain: Keeping Our Sector Strong, which acknowledges the hardships businesses across all sectors have experienced challenging times in 2020.

This month’s awareness also recognises the collective community role in keeping Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander owned businesses strong.

Ms Chapman also sells her woven products and more information can be found on the Deadly Weavers Facebook page.