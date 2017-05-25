Keeping it delectable

TASTY FOOD: Bar attendant Heidi Brewstar is one of many friendly staff at Jubilee Tavern.

WHEN you're feeling tired at the end of the day and cooking is the last thing you want to do, there's one restaurant you can always rely on.

Jubilee Tavern offers tasty meals of generous portions sure to fill the hungriest of stomachs.

Manager Craig Bradley said there were different types of meals which included chicken, beef and seafood.

"It's value for money meals with good service and good quality food,” he said.

With experienced chefs and friendly staff, Jubilee Tavern has a great family atmosphere.

And from Monday to Thursday, kids meals are free with any purchase of a main meal before 6.30pm.

Mr Bradley said there was plenty to look forward to with an all new menu coming out in the very near future.

For more information call 4948 1481.