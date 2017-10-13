Keeping the reef pumping and alive

PASSIONATE: A large group of residents showed their support for the Reef Heart Museum.

PASSIONATE: A large group of residents showed their support for the Reef Heart Museum. Jacob Wilson

A DESIRE to keep the heart of the reef pumping and alive is what motivates Annika Grunwald and her long term vision to bring a Reef Heart Museum to the Whitsundays.

This Saturday from 12pm will be an opportunity to enjoy an open day of aquatic fun at the Jubilee Pocket Aquatic Reef Club while also supporting this cause which is aimed to spread awareness of the condition of the Great Barrier Reef.

The club recently secured a $27,500 grant for a cabin including a toilet and shower in the Reef Museum Display room.

The environmentally friendly and plastic free event will feature a inflatable blow up in the pool and a jumping castle.

Ms Grunwald said there was a lot of value people could get out of the open day event.

"We try to promote healthy living practices with educational things and Barb (Adamson) will have Boomerang Bags so if they miss a bag they can get one from her,” she said.

The goal to build the Reef Heart Museum is an ambitious one, which is expected to take four years of fundraising efforts to achieve.

Nevertheless, Ms Grunwald said at the end of the day it would be worth the effort.

"A lot of tourists only come in and buy souvenirs, they don't even learn anything about the Whitsundays,” she said.

"The Reef Heart Museum is about keeping the ecosystem alright and the club can't do that without help.

"The reef needs help and it's only when we come together and get more volunteers up where we can keep the heart of the reef alive and pumping.”

All people interested in attending the open day fundraiser are asked to donate $5 towards the Reef Heart Museum.