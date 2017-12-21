Keeping up with Gina

Whitsunday business Helibiz has just personally delivered two of four helicopters to Gina Rinehart's S. Kidman & Co cattle stations'.

An order for four R22 Robinson helicopters was placed with the Whitsunday local business in a deal that amounted to in excess of $1.68 million, Sales Manager Troy Holloway said.

"They basically own 1% one percent of Australia,” he said.

In addition to the order, cattle station manager Chris Morrow was trained by the Helibiz team to obtain his helicopter pilot licence as "Ms Rinehart requests all of her managers be trained to fly helicopters,” he said.

As one of only two Robinson Helicopter distributors in Australia the team at Helibiz are in high demand, but Mr Holloway attributes landing big contracts like the one with Kidman & Co to their trusted name and reputation, spread by word of mouth.

Owner of the company Des Davey personally delivered the first two R22 helicopters to the stations as a gesture of good will.

The monopoly that Helibiz has within the industry is attributed to their experienced team and commitment to providing exceptional customer service, which saw Mr Davey deliver two of the helicopters across the country to Northern Western Australia.

Prior to opening Helibiz Mr Davey operated tourist businesses throughout the Whitsunday region, before living his dream and working in the helicopter industry.

Mr Davey is a part owner of Hamilton Island Aviation and owns the recently built Heart Hotel and Gallery Whitsundays in Airlie Beach.

