Keg theft fails to impress

A man was caught after stealing an empty beer keg.

"STOP and drop the keg” is not something Whitsunday police say every day.

That was the message from Magistrate Simon Young after Rasmussen man Billy Jonathon Winstanley, 25, pleaded guilty to stealing an empty beer keg from Magnums Hotel.

"I would be far more impressed if the keg was full and you carried it over your head, an empty keg however is not impressive at all,” Magistrate Young said.

Winstanley caught police attention while carrying the keg over his shoulder and standing in the middle of Shute Harbour Rd, heading in the direction of Cannonvale in the early hours of August 6.

When asked where the keg came from Winstanley told police he "found it in town and was taking it home”.

Winstanley described the moment as one of the silliest things he had ever done.

Magistrate Simon Young said Winstanley needed to be careful not to continue a pattern of drunken antics.

"I'm going to put this down to nothing more than drunken foolishness.

"There doesn't seem to be any particular malice or harm (caused),” Magistrate Young said.

"It is just one of those situations where you just don't do it again.”

Winstanley was placed on a $500 Good Behaviour Bond for three months.