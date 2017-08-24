25°
News

Keg theft fails to impress

Jacob Wilson | 24th Aug 2017 11:00 AM
A man was caught after stealing an empty beer keg.
A man was caught after stealing an empty beer keg. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

"STOP and drop the keg” is not something Whitsunday police say every day.

That was the message from Magistrate Simon Young after Rasmussen man Billy Jonathon Winstanley, 25, pleaded guilty to stealing an empty beer keg from Magnums Hotel.

"I would be far more impressed if the keg was full and you carried it over your head, an empty keg however is not impressive at all,” Magistrate Young said.

Winstanley caught police attention while carrying the keg over his shoulder and standing in the middle of Shute Harbour Rd, heading in the direction of Cannonvale in the early hours of August 6.

When asked where the keg came from Winstanley told police he "found it in town and was taking it home”.

Winstanley described the moment as one of the silliest things he had ever done.

Magistrate Simon Young said Winstanley needed to be careful not to continue a pattern of drunken antics.

"I'm going to put this down to nothing more than drunken foolishness.

"There doesn't seem to be any particular malice or harm (caused),” Magistrate Young said.

"It is just one of those situations where you just don't do it again.”

Winstanley was placed on a $500 Good Behaviour Bond for three months.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  court magistrates proserpine

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
The gift that keeps on growing a love for reading

The gift that keeps on growing a love for reading

Challenge for two book donation by every Rotarian in the district

Frederik sails into Hamilton

OPEN SEAS: Alive in action during the 2015 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week.

Prince Frederik of Denmark is sailing solo on a Queensland visit.

Cyclone Debbie's legacy hard to bear

STILL WAITING: Allana Van Niekerk on the porch of her Proserpine home.

Cyclonic winds physically tore the Whitsundays apart.

'No funny handshakes' with RSL

DINNER: The RSL annual dinner was held at the Reef Gateway.

THE first RSL Airlie Beach function since Cyclone Debbie was a hit.

Local Partners

George Christensen gets word from UK Home Office

Questions asked over the citizenship of Queensland Nationals MP George Christensen.

Shorten calls for insurance industry to 'pull their finger out'

Opposition leader Bill Shorten receives a TC Debbie update from mayor Andrew Willcox at the Proserpine Community Centre.

Shorten calls for insurance industry to 'pull their finger out'.

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

GoT's mind-blowing dragon theory

THE shock ending to Game of Thrones’ latest episode divided fans, but a theory about the show’s dragons could explain it.

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson hosts Little Big Shots.

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests in new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

A highset family home with character!

12 Panoramic Court, Cannonvale 4802

House 3 2 2 $509,000

Houses that have a bit of character are hard to come by these days, so we think this property will be appealing to buyers that want something a bit...

UNDER OFFER - It&#39;s got everything that you want!

5 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 UNDER OFFER

Located in one of Cannonvale's most sought after locations, Manooka Drive is popular with buyers due to its short distance to Cannonvale Beach, Schools, shops...

It&#39;s the size of a house, without the maintenance!

4/152 Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale 4802

House 3 2 2 $365,000

House and duplex buyers looking for a well-located property in the centre of Cannonvale have to inspect this immaculate two storey property. Located in the...

Was on hold for another buyer, now back on the market!

Lot 35 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land This 3171sqm block was on hold to another buyer but is now ... $195,000

This 3171sqm block was on hold to another buyer but is now back on the market. The land is almost completely flat and cleared making it very easy for you to build...

Over an acre of flat and usable land

Lot 32 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Spanning over 4230sqm of land, there are not many blocks around at ... $210,000

Spanning over 4230sqm of land, there are not many blocks around at this price where you can get the location, block size, privacy but still maintain an in town...

UNDER OFFER - $30,000 price reduction - we want it sold this week!

Lot 17 / 5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 UNDER OFFER

Was $250,000, now $220,000 and it has to go. This is incredible buying for a dual key sea view unit in the centre of Airlie Beach. The orchid and hibiscus rooms...

Under Contract - Contemporary Family Residence On Two Stunning Acres

875 Gregory Cannon Valley Road, Strathdickie 4800

House 4 3 5 Under Contract

Designed with family living in mind, this exquisite home is a perfect demonstration of what can be achieved when you combine quality workmanship with a...

Positioned Perfectly with Breathtaking Ocean and Island Views!

48 and 48A / 5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $345,000

Two units for the price of one, This dual key apartment is every investors dream! This light and airy apartment is the perfect location where you can enjoy...

This stunning apartment will sweep you off your feet!

25/16 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 3 2 1 $825,000

Pinnacles Apartments Airlie Beach are undoubtedly one of the Whitsundays most premier apartment buildings, and this 3 Bedroom apartment with huge ocean views is...

Bargain Buy - 12m Marina Berth Sublease 17.5 years

Berth 39 Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach 4802

0 0 $60,000 + GST

- Mono Hull Marina Berth in B Arm Abell Point Marina - Top class Marina facilities and car parking - Direct access to Sorrentos restaurant and easy walk into main...

In the heart of Mooloolaba

Stand out from the rest.

Open for inspection homes August 24 - 30

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Outstanding location and size

Character home on 690sq m with medium density zoning near the river

Strangers restore home after trashed by drug-addicts

Strangers restore home.

A Towoomba man was facing the prospect of never renting again

REVEALED: New shops for Coast centre's $12million revamp

Coast retail centre expands as part of $12million refurbishment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!