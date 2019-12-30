Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
2019 US Open - Day 5
2019 US Open - Day 5
Tennis

Kei man pulls out of Australian Open

by Lauren Wood
30th Dec 2019 3:28 PM

KEI Nishikori has pulled out of the Australian Open.

The Japanese star - who is currently ranked No.13 in the world - said an ongoing elbow injury had forced him to miss the year's first grand slam and the ATP Cup.

"Unfortunately I have to pull out of the ATP Cup and the Aussie Open," he said on Monday.

"Today, together with my team, we have made this decision as I am still not 100 per cent ready (or) healthy to compete at the highest level.

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

"This decision was not taken lightly as Australia is one of my favourite places to compete.

"Together with my team I will keep working hard to be back on court as soon as possible. Thanks for all the support."

Nishikori - who has made four Australian Open quarter-finals - has not played since he fell to Australian Alex de Minaur in the third round of the US Open in August and had surgery on his elbow in the off-season.

More Stories

Show More
andy murray australian open kei nishikori tennis
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What essential items must be in your cyclone kit

        premium_icon What essential items must be in your cyclone kit

        News Our SES local controller shares 12 things you must have on hand.

        Why we’re seeing more crashes over the festive season

        premium_icon Why we’re seeing more crashes over the festive season

        News A spate of car crashes in Bowen last week prompts warnings from police.

        The painful reason Example cancelled his Magnums set

        premium_icon The painful reason Example cancelled his Magnums set

        News The English musician was due to perform as part of Magnitude Festival in Airlie...

        One taken to hospital after highway crash

        premium_icon One taken to hospital after highway crash

        News Patient suffers neck injuries in two-vehicle crash at Bowen.