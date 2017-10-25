News

Kerbside recycling service rolling out

IN THE BIN: Romyna Hebberyng will soon be wheeling a yellow lidded recycling bin to the kerb.
IN THE BIN: Romyna Hebberyng will soon be wheeling a yellow lidded recycling bin to the kerb. Jacob Wilson
by Tessa Mapstone and Jacob Wilson

YELLOW-lidded wheelie bins have started to appear around the Whitsundays as the council rolls out the new kerbside recycling service.

Bins and information backs will be delivered in the next three weeks to residents with an existing rubbish collection service.

Whitsunday Regional Council senior communications officer Lisa Maher said kerbside recycling would reduce the amount of waste going into landfill each year, saving the community money and protecting the beautiful Whitsunday region.

Recyclables collected in the Whitsunday region will be taken to the Materials Recovery Facilities in Mackay and Townsville, where they will be weighed and sorted before being reprocessed for use in new products.

After ABC's Four Corners program in August highlighted serious mismanagement of waste recycling in New South Wales, the council implemented an urgent review of its kerbside recycling contracts to ensure Whitsunday recyclables would not end up in landfill.

Whitsunday Regional Council manager waste services, Karl Murdoch, said lawyers undertaking the review concluded safeguards had been built into the contracts to ensure all recyclables would indeed be recycled.

Mr Murdoch said the kerbside recycling service would cost $1.485 million in 2017-18.

Ratepayers would see the first $70 levy on their rates notice in January next year, with the yearly cost being $140.

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox said residents were overwhelmingly responding that it was worth the cost.

"We put out a survey and 75% of the community said they wanted recycling, so my council has responded and a lot of people can't believe we havent had recycling in the past,” he said.

The new bins will be emptied fortnightly. Stickers on new bins and calendars delivered with information packs would help residents determine when their bin would be collected.

Residents who do not have a bin collection service can recycle at transfer stations.

