Kerby becomes a Kiwi to chase his Olympic dream

SWITCH: Australia's Jordan Kerby celebrates after winning the men's individual pursuit final at the World Track Cycling championships in 2017. Next time he wins, it will be the New Zealand flag. Kin Cheung

CYCLING: God Defend New Zealand will ring out the next time Hervey Bay product Jordan Kerby wins a gold medal.

The 2017 world individual pursuit champion and Australian Commonwealth Games gold medalist has formally switched allegiance to the Land of the Long White Cloud.

Kerby was cut from the Australian Cycling Team in June, just two months after he won a Commonwealth Games gold medal as part of Australia's team pursuit team.

He was told Cycling Australia did not see enough improvement in one of the fastest men to have ever ridden 4000m between now and the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

The former Fraser Coast Cycling Club member has long held the dream of competing, and hopefully winning a medal, at the Olympics, and that would not happen if he stayed in the green and gold.

"When I was told that I was not on their radar for Tokyo, I made the decision to talk to Cycling New Zealand and look to change allegiances,” Kerby told Cycling NZ. "The Olympics is my dream.”

Kerby qualifies for New Zealand through his mother, who also has family based in the Windy City, Wellington.

It is a huge risk for Kerby, who has no guarantees built in to his future with Cycling NZ.

"Jordan is moving here of his own volition. We will incorporate him into our endurance group and evaluate his performances and how he fits into our group,” Cycling New Zealand high performance director Martin Barras said.