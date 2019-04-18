KAK slams Network Ten show: ‘Fire me!’

Kerri-Anne Kennerley made no attempt to hide her contempt for Bachelor in Paradise despite the fact it airs on the same TV network she's contracted to.

The TV icon slammed the reality show on Studio 10 this morning and even urged Network 10 bosses to fire her if they didn't like her comments.

Kennerley sat alongside Studio 10 co-hosts Sarah Harris, Joe Hildebrand and Yvie Jones this morning as the panel discussed the backlash Bachelor in Paradise's Paddy Colliar copped over his creepy comments about the show's first same-sex date.

Alex Nation and Brooke Blurton kissed on Bachelor in Paradise.

Paddy apologised to fans on social media yesterday after receiving death threats for his insensitive comments on the reality show.

Kennerley sat silent for the first three-and-a-half minutes of the segment as the other panellists discussed the show before Harris eventually attempted to get KAK's take on the brouhaha.

"Have you ever had women kissing on your shows on Midday and Mornings?" Harris asked the TV veteran. "That's new?"

After a long pause, Kennerley responded with, "Seriously?"

She continued, "They put that stuff on because it's titillating and it'll rate and stupid people with half a brain like Paddy will make those remarks.

"Yes, he is reflecting what a whole bunch of blokes do, but it's only there because people are going to go 'ooh, aah'. It's moronic."

Bach in Paradise contestant Paddy.

Continuing her rant, Kennerley said: "Sorry, we have got a lot of issues to discuss (on Studio 10) but trust me, this is not one. If people are excited by this, and that's what they're (Network 10) banking on in terms of the ratings, go and do it, fine. I have far more important things to think about and talk about.

"I just think that's titillating television that is moronic, but so is Bachelor in Paradise but that's just me.

"I know it's the network, sorry, so fire me now!"

Studio 10 anchor Sarah Harris ended the segment by awkwardly encouraging viewers to tune in to tonight's episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

"7.30 tonight on Ten … get behind it," she said.