Kerry Shine weighs up tilt at Toowoomba mayoral race

FORMER Toowoomba North MP Kerry Shine could become a dark horse in next year's Toowoomba mayoral election, admitting he was weighing up a tilt at the position.

The former state attorney-general and experienced public servant confirmed rumours that he was considering entering the 2020 council election race.

Mr Shine said he still had a passion for public service, but would need to weigh up the impact a campaign and potential victory would have on his family.

Kerry Shine reflects: Kerry Shine thanks his supporters for their hard work in the 2017 Toowoomba North election campaign.

"It's something I am considering and I think I should make up my mind soon if I'm going to run one way or the other," he said.

"People have approached me, but at the moment I haven't made any decision. You have to weigh up a number of things, including family and other matters.

"That's what I have to work out - do I have the time?"

Mr Shine said he hadn't lost his passion to represent, which was playing a major role in considering the opportunity.

"I know what's involved in a political campaign and (a council election) is really a full-time campaign," he said.

"Public service is in the blood, so if I go ahead, that experience in parliament I have would be a benefit for the region."

Mr Shine fell short of a bid to reclaim his former seat in 2017, losing to LNP incumbent Trevor Watts.

He lost the seat in 2012 as part of Campbell Newman's landslide election victory, having held it for four terms since 2001.

Current Toowoomba Mayor Paul Antonio has yet to rule on his future, but a decision is likely to arrive later this year.

Several candidates have already put their hands up for the 2020 elections, as have several incumbent councillors.