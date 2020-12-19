Keswick Island resident responds to axing of Aus Day protest

Former One Nation candidate for Whitsunday Deb Lawson has axed the Australia Day protest on Keswick Island, citing safety and planning issues.

Hundreds of people had registered their interest to attend the event, which came in response to concerns over the island’s Chinese management.

In a statement posted to the Keswick Island Reclaim Aussies Rights Facebook page, Ms Lawson confirmed the protest had been scrapped.

“I’m sorry to have to say that (the) Keswick Island Australia Day 2021 event is now cancelled,” she said.

“I have been in discussion with Queensland Police and the discussions, submissions and approvals I have to meet makes it impossible for this to go ahead as I am the sole person who is liable.

“I am sure there are boats who will still go to Keswick on Australia Day. Please make sure you all do the right thing and be respectful of the environment.”

Daily Mercury cartoonist Harry Bruce's take on the Keswick Island drama.

Tensions have erupted between residents and the island’s headlease owner China Bloom in recent months over claims the Chinese developer has restricted them from accessing their homes.

Keswick Island resident James Asbury said he understood other action would still be going ahead on January 26.

“I didn’t really want to get too involved in that thing (Ms Lawson’s Australia Day protest),” Mr Asbury said.

“I don’t really have thoughts on that.

“There is still going to be a large bunch of people going over there on the 26th.”

Keswick Island resident James Asbury. Picture: Melanie Whiting

A group of Mackay boaties had also planned a barbecue protest on the island for Australia Day.

The Daily Mercury contacted the organiser of that protest to confirm if it was going ahead.

A private meeting was held in Mackay on Thursday between sublessees and a local representative from the Department of Natural Resources Mines and Energy to discuss concerns about the island.

