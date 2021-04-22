Menu
Police believe they have arrested the culprits behind the string of car thefts in Mackay. Picture: Lillian Watkins
Crime

Key offenders arrested as police crack down on offending

Lillian Watkins
22nd Apr 2021 3:30 PM
Teens have been caught up in a police dragnet targeting offenders behind property and vehicle crime in the Mackay region.

Mackay Criminal Investigation Branch and Property Crime team had been investigating a number of car thefts and burglaries between Mackay and Airlie Beach.

The crackdown was in response to a spike in the number of reported offences in Mackay and towards the Airlie Beach district.

Two 18-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on Thursday, charged with a combined 23 offences.

A further 11 offenders including seven adults and four youths were also arrested and charged with a total of 60 property, drug and firearm offences.

Mackay Detective Inspector Tom Armitt believed these arrests would lead to a decrease in property offences across the region.

Despite this, Inspector Armitt said the public would still need to be proactive against thieves. “If we increase the level of effort offenders need to commit a crime, we lessen the likelihood that the offence will occur,” he said.

